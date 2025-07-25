AMMA elections: Jagadish, Shwetha Menon among six in fray for President as Mohanlal steps down

KOCHI: Actors Jagadish, Shwetha Menon and four others submitted their nominations for the post of president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Thursday as Mohanlal stepped down after being at the helm of the association for seven years. The election will be held in August.

The AMMA executive committee had resigned following the release of the Justice Hema committee report, which revealed harassment and abuse of women in cinema, last year.

The election will be held to choose the president, two vice-presidents, general secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and 11 executive members, and several actors have come forward to contest. Anoop Chandran, Devan, Anseba Hassan and Raveendran have also filed nominations for the president post. If Shwetha wins, the association will get its first woman president.

“We have received 74 nominations. Several members have filed nominations for multiple posts. We will be scrutinising the nominations to prepare the final list of candidates,” said an official with association.