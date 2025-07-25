AMMA elections: Jagadish, Shwetha Menon among six in fray for President as Mohanlal steps down

KOCHI: Actors Jagadish, Shwetha Menon and four others submitted their nominations for the post of president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Thursday as Mohanlal stepped down after being at the helm of the association for seven years. The election will be held in August.
The AMMA executive committee had resigned following the release of the Justice Hema committee report, which revealed harassment and abuse of women in cinema, last year.
The election will be held to choose the president, two vice-presidents, general secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and 11 executive members, and several actors have come forward to contest. Anoop Chandran, Devan, Anseba Hassan and Raveendran have also filed nominations for the president post. If Shwetha wins, the association will get its first woman president.
“We have received 74 nominations. Several members have filed nominations for multiple posts. We will be scrutinising the nominations to prepare the final list of candidates,” said an official with association.
Meanwhile, differences of opinion have emerged in the association following the nomination of actors who are facing allegations of sexual harassment. After submitting his nomination, Anoop said members who are facing allegations of sexual abuse should refrain from contesting.
“AMMA is a charitable organisation. Accused persons should have the moral responsibility not to contest. The members should also be vigilant about the election and make sure that the right people come to the leadership,” he said.
Ansiba, meanwhile, said ministers and politicians, who face various allegations, contest in elections. “This is not a court. We are an association that stands for the welfare of artists. More people are coming forward to contest in the election. The process will be democratic,” she said.
Actor Mohanlal, who was reelected the president of AMMA in 2024 for the third consecutive term, had informed the association about his decision to step down, in the general body meeting held this June.
It was in September 2024 that the 16-member executive committee -- for the term 2024 to 2027 -- resigned. Since then, the association was led by an ad hoc committee. In the 2024 election, Jayan Cherthala and Jagadish were elected vice-presidents, while Siddique and Baburaj became the general secretary and joint secretary, respectively. Ansiba, Sarayu, Vinu Mohan, Tini Tom, Ananya, Suresh Krishna, Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjarumood, Joy Mathew, Tovino Thomas, and Jomol were the executive committee members.
The final list of nominations will be known only after July 31.
