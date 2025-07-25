Complaint against actor Vinayakan

KOCHI: The Youth Congress (YC) Ernakulam unit has accused actor Vinayakan of making offensive remarks about Mahtama Gandhi and others in a social media post following the demise of late chief minister V S Achuthanandan.

The complaint by YC Ernakulam district president Sijo Joseph was addressed to the state police chief with a copy attached to the Ernakulam Town North police. Sijo alleged Vinayakan’s Facebook post was deeply offensive and hurt the conscience of readers. He alleged it contained insulting references to Mahatma Gandhi, former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, among others.