Five-year-old girl steals hearts at VS’s funeral procession

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the funeral procession of veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan reached his home town on Wednesday, more than the chanting of slogans by seasoned party workers, it was the unexpected voice of a five-year-old that touched hearts.

Within hours, video clips of Aira’s spirited sloganeering spread on social media, drawing widespread praise and admiration.

Standing on the terrace of a house, little Aira B Hameed began repeating the slogans being shouted by the crowd below. Her high-pitched chants of “Brave martyrs, thousands red salute” drew the attention of the large crowd who had gathered to catch a final glimpse of their beloved leader. For a moment, all eyes turned away from the procession and looked up, to the spirited child who continued to raise slogans for nearly two hours.

At that moment, Aira unknowingly became a part of history – a young voice echoing the legacy of a leader whose final journey continued to inspire.

When TNIE contacted Aira, she excitedly responded with ‘Lal Salam!’ Asked who V S Achuthanandan was, the five-year-old confidently said: “V for Velikkakathu and S for Sankaran, and VS Achuthanandan was our former chief and great leader. I love him so much.”