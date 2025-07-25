Kerala cabinet pays tribute to VS, makes note of key interventions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Thursday paid homage to former chief minister V S Achuthanandan, who passed away earlier this week. In its official condolence message, the cabinet described him as a towering figure in Kerala’s political history and a symbol of unyielding struggle, democratic commitment, and social justice.
The cabinet observed that Achuthanandan was a rare leader who bridged the ideals of India’s freedom movement with the socio-political realities of contemporary Kerala. It noted his lifelong commitment to the working class and marginalised communities, especially his leadership in organising agricultural labourers in Kuttanad and spearheading major agitations for wage reforms, land redistribution, and the abolition of exploitative systems such as ‘Chappa.’
VS was also recognised for his interventions in key areas such as environmental protection, gender equality, and human rights. His contributions in both legislative and administrative roles were remembered, including his tenure as a legislator representing Ambalapuzha, Mararikulam, and Malampuzha, and his term as chief minister from 2006 to 2011. He later served as the Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission from 2016 to 2021. The cabinet remarked that his death marks a significant loss to Kerala’s progressive and democratic movements.
Other decisions
The cabinet approved the creation of a deputy collector post for Disaster Management in the districts of Wayanad and Idukki-two of the most disaster-prone regions in the state. The posts will be established by abolishing one office attendant and one typist post in the respective district revenue department.
The cabinet also approved the transfer of 28 acres of land in Melthonnakkal and Andurkonam panchayats for the second phase of Digital University Kerala campus. The land, originally part of the 507 acres notified for Technopark Phase IV (Technocity), will be handed over on a freehold basis. Digital University Kerala will be responsible for all future land acquisition and resettlement (LAR) liabilities. An allocation of Rs 21.81 crore has been sanctioned to Technopark to facilitate the transfer.