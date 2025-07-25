Kerala launches Rs 1.92 crore skill development initiative to empower SC women and revive coir industry

The candidates were selected through an application received online and the application process started in May. Training sessions for the selected candidates are set to begin soon across 10 districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, and Alappuzha.

“This initiative is expected to enhance the livelihoods of women from the backward community by enabling sustainable income generation through employment and entrepreneurship in the coir industry,” said a senior government official.

NCRMI Director Abhishek C stated that the training will take place in local coir societies, with incentives and stipends provided to the participants. “This will not only encourage more women to join but also help create a skilled workforce to meet the growing demand for coir products such as geotextiles and coir pith compost,” he said.

The move has been welcomed by industry stakeholders. “We often struggle to meet delivery timelines due to a lack of trained workers,” said Ajith Kumar, a coir exporter from Alappuzha. “By covering the cost of training, the government is giving the sector a much-needed boost.”