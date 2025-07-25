Kerala’s air-freshener gel from coir pith wins patent, to hit overseas markets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Coir Research & Management Institute (NCRMI) won its first patent from the Government of India recently for its technology to develop the air-freshener gel ‘Cocoaura’ from coir pith, a natural material derived from coconut husk. The product is all set to hit overseas market. Coir pith, which is readily available and easily biodegradable is a key by-product of the coconut industry.
“Natural essential oils provide a pleasant fragrance, eliminating the use of synthetic chemicals commonly found in traditional air fresheners. A natural gelling agent ensures controlled release of the fragrance for sustained odour elimination and air freshening within the closed environment,” explained Abhishek C, Director of NCRMI.
According to NCRMI researchers, the sustainable and effective invention minimises environmental impact while promoting in-vehicle air quality. The gel passively releases the fragrance through evaporation and diffusion. Over time, the gel dries out, leaving behind a disposable coir pith residue with minimal environmental impact.
The lifespan of the air freshener depends on factors like gel quantity, fragrance concentration, temperature, humidity, and air circulation but can last up to 22 days on an average. Four companies have signed deals with NCRMI for transfer of technology. The cocopith-based air freshener gel will be manufactured and marketed as new products, including in UAE, for which training will be imparted by NCRMI.
“The product sample was tested in UAE and it received an overwhelming response. We are planning to market in in four other CGG countries as well,” said Akbar Sultan, Business Development Manager, PMR Sha Global Pvt Ltd, one of the companies that inked deal with NCRMI.
In Gulf countries, where car’s interior temperatures rise abnormally during daytime, use of chemical based fresheners can be harmful. The NCRMI-developed product on the other hand would remains stable and is suited specially for places where children spend time,” Akbar added.
NCMRI’s two other coir-related products are also awaiting patent. These include a cost-effective digital coir runnage metre. The instrument accurately tests the runnage (length in metres per kg of coir yarn) thereby bringing transparency in the process of evaluating coir quality.
The other product of NCRMI that is being evaluated for patent are ‘Peatkol Dots’, also derived from coir pith. These can be used with outdoor smokers. grills and barbecues and burns hotter for extended period of time compared to charcoal. Besides Peatkol dots are also eco-friendly as they do not release chemicals on burning.
