Kerala’s air-freshener gel from coir pith wins patent, to hit overseas markets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Coir Research & Management Institute (NCRMI) won its first patent from the Government of India recently for its technology to develop the air-freshener gel ‘Cocoaura’ from coir pith, a natural material derived from coconut husk. The product is all set to hit overseas market. Coir pith, which is readily available and easily biodegradable is a key by-product of the coconut industry.

“Natural essential oils provide a pleasant fragrance, eliminating the use of synthetic chemicals commonly found in traditional air fresheners. A natural gelling agent ensures controlled release of the fragrance for sustained odour elimination and air freshening within the closed environment,” explained Abhishek C, Director of NCRMI.

According to NCRMI researchers, the sustainable and effective invention minimises environmental impact while promoting in-vehicle air quality. The gel passively releases the fragrance through evaporation and diffusion. Over time, the gel dries out, leaving behind a disposable coir pith residue with minimal environmental impact.

The lifespan of the air freshener depends on factors like gel quantity, fragrance concentration, temperature, humidity, and air circulation but can last up to 22 days on an average. Four companies have signed deals with NCRMI for transfer of technology. The cocopith-based air freshener gel will be manufactured and marketed as new products, including in UAE, for which training will be imparted by NCRMI.