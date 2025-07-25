Marriage registration goes digital as K-Smart wins praise for speed and simplicity

KOCHI: Bid farewell to tedious paperwork and long queues – now you can register your marriage in just a few clicks. Upload your certificates, and K-Smart will take care of the rest, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Ajeesh R and Krishnapriya, who got married on May 1, 2025, in Kollengode, Palakkad, described the registration process on K-Smart platform as remarkably simple, completing it over a cup of tea, two days after their marriage.

“We received our certificate within minutes. The process was straightforward and user-friendly,” Ajeesh said. He explained that one witness was present with them during the registration, while the second witness, located some distance away, provided the required OTP over the phone. “The witnesses didn’t need to be physically present at the panchayat office, which was a huge help,” he said.