Marriage registration goes digital as K-Smart wins praise for speed and simplicity

KOCHI: Bid farewell to tedious paperwork and long queues – now you can register your marriage in just a few clicks. Upload your certificates, and K-Smart will take care of the rest, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.
Ajeesh R and Krishnapriya, who got married on May 1, 2025, in Kollengode, Palakkad, described the registration process on K-Smart platform as remarkably simple, completing it over a cup of tea, two days after their marriage.
“We received our certificate within minutes. The process was straightforward and user-friendly,” Ajeesh said. He explained that one witness was present with them during the registration, while the second witness, located some distance away, provided the required OTP over the phone. “The witnesses didn’t need to be physically present at the panchayat office, which was a huge help,” he said.
Ajeesh also highlighted the ease of uploading documents, as the K-Smart platform quickly accepted a JPG photo without requiring resizing or conversion to PDF.
Ayana R Nair and Ajeesh Chandran, residing in Ontario, Canada, also lauded the K-Smart interface, which they felt was user-friendly.
The couple — hailing from Muvattupuzha — had just two weeks after their marriage on April 25, 2025, for other commitments before returning on May 9. “We didn’t have to visit any office, but received the certificate in a day,” Ayana said.
K-Smart was introduced in urban local bodies on January 1, 2024, and in rural local bodies on April 1, 2025. Kerala was the first state in India to launch a video KYC facility for marriage registration, enabling couples to use the K-Smart website or mobile app from anywhere at their convenience.
Dr K P Noufal, chief architect of K-Smart, said, “We re-engineered the entire digitalisation process to make it people-friendly. Now, weddings solemnised anywhere can be legally recognised through our platform with just a few uploads.”
‘Platform a game-changer’
“Earlier, the process was cumbersome, requiring a visit to the local body, waiting in line, and witnesses signing the application in person. We have streamlined it now. All you need to do is to add the Aadhaar of the witnesses for OTP verification, and then the bride and groom can upload the video KYC on the K-Smart site from anywhere, at their convenience,” Noufal said.
Sharing their seamless experience of registering marriage through K-Smart, Ambu R Nair and wife Anushree, who married at Attukal Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, said: “Everyone warned us that registering a marriage would take at least a week of effort.
However, we came to know about K-Smart and decided to give it a try. I could easily download our marriage certificate from home within one to two working days after applying,” he said.
Ambu emphasised the convenience of the platform, noting that it saved them significant time. “This is a game-changer for people like me who would otherwise lose several working days to complete such tasks. I’m delighted to see the government transforming in this way,” he said.
K-Smart interface
Total marriage registration- related files: 1,28,378
Total files approved: 1,11,294