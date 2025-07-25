Minibuses vanishing from Kerala roads as demand goes up in TN

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is witnessing a sharp exodus of minibuses. Around 300 of these vehicles, primarily 23 to 33-seaters, that operated in Kerala were sold to buyers in Tamil Nadu in a year between June 2024 and June 2025, according to multiple sources in the private bus sector. Industry insiders said if the trend continues, the remaining 800-odd minibuses operating in the state could vanish from the roads within two to three years.

Most of the buses were sold as Tamil Nadu offers quick permits for private services on rural and interior routes, unlike Kerala where operators often face bureaucratic hurdles and financial strain. The minibuses being sold are mostly 8-10 years old and have become economically unsustainable for many owners.

“About 300 mini buses have already been sold to Tamil Nadu. Unlike Kerala, the government there gives route permits without much delay. We saw a similar trend in 2003 when our state stopped renewing permits for buses older than 15 years. Even then, many buyers came from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The same is now happening with mini buses,” said Hamsa Erikunnan, general secretary of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF).