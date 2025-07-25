No change in Kerala government's decision to increase school timings: Minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government's decision to increase school timings by half an hour in the high schools will remain unchanged, General Education Minister V Sivankutty clarified on July 25.

The Minister who held a meeting with representatives of various aided management associations, said the majority of them supported the decision to increase school timings by 15 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes in the afternoon.

"However, if any groups still have issues with the revised timings, it can be discussed in the next academic year," Sivankutty told reporters.

He was referring to the opposition of the Muslim organisation Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama towards the reform as it affects madrassa education of students belonging to the community.

During the meeting, Samastha representatives proposed an increase in school timing by half an hour in the afternoon session only.

However, the government turned down the suggestion. The government responded that the revised academic calendar has already been introduced in schools based on directions of the High Court and further changes to it in this year was not possible.