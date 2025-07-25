Shane Nigam opens up — from career and rebellion to politics and 'cat philosophy'

Once billed a rebel, Shane Nigam today cuts the figure of someone who has weathered storms to emerge lighter, steadier, with an unmistakable twinkle in his eyes. There is no performance here, just a quiet presence that speaks of reflection and resilience.

His journey in cinema was never mapped out with ambition or design, despite his father Kalabhavan Abi’s reputation as a celebrated mimicry artist and actor. Shane drifted into acting, one role at a time, guided more by instinct than intent.

There were stumbles along the way, moments that briefly threatened to eclipse his talent. But today, he seems to have moved beyond them, with a clearer sense of who he is and what kind of work he wants to do. From the sublime ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and unnerving ‘Ishq’ to the high-octane ‘RDX’, he has steadily reshaped his on-screen identity.

With ‘Madraskaaran’, his Tamil debut, and the upcoming bilingual ‘Balti’, a kabaddi-based sports action drama scheduled for Onam, Shane is now expanding his horizon while staying grounded in stories that matter to him. In this freewheeling chat, he opens up about his early days, navigating chaos, attempts to balance emotion and craft, thoughts on portraying intimacy, and more.

Excerpts: