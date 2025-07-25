Govindachamy, convict in Soumya case, caught hours after jailbreak from Kannur prison

Govindachamy, the convict in the Soumya rape and murder case, who escaped from the high-security block of Kannur Central Prison early Friday, was caught from an abandoned house in Talap, reported Manorama News.

The escape took place around 1.15 am. Jail officials said Govindachamy, who was lodged alone in a high-security cell at the 10th block, managed to cut through the iron bars and fashioned a rope using clothes from the wash area to scale down the prison wall.

An inquiry has been ordered into the security lapse.

CCTV footage shows that he received help from outside. However, jail staff only noticed his absence during the morning rounds around 5 am. A search inside the prison was carried out but he could not be found. Authorities confirmed he had been missing for several hours.

The prison officially informed the police at 7 am, and a full search operation was launched.

Later, prison officials shared detailed information about Govindachamy. He is 41 years old, unmarried, and a native of Ivathagudy near Karur in Tamil Nadu, under the Veppur police station limits. He has a criminal background and is considered a repeat offender.

Govindachamy was convicted for the murder of Soumya, who was attacked while travelling on a train from Ernakulam to Shoranur on February 1, 2011. He pushed her out of the train, raped her, and she later died from her injuries at Thrissur Medical College on February 6, 2011.