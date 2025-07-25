The academic who gave ideological credence to VS’ inner-party struggle

KOZHIKODE: Left ideologue M N Vijayan wrote an article titled ‘Aravum Kathiyum’ (File and Knife) on the eve of the 18th state conference of the CPM held in Malappuram in 2005, which sought to present the revolt within the party led by V S Achuthanandan as an ideological struggle. Ironically, the faction led by VS suffered a jolt at the conference with all his candidates who contested to the state committee tasting defeat.

But the communist leader didn’t stop there, and continued his fight against what is termed as the ‘right deviation’ in the party. It was Vijayan who lent an ideological dimension to the struggle and prevented the fight from stooping to the level of mere rivalry for power.

“Communists hold conferences not to listen to eulogies, but to sharpen their weapons and to open eyes with ideological debates,” wrote Vijayan in the Mathrubhumi article, which the party found very embarrassing. “It is not the communists alone but the mankind as a whole who will be the losers if the party takes a right turn…

The left-secular forces in Kerala wish that CPM, which has a large mass support, does not lose its character,” it added. Like many others, Vijayan also thought that VS was fighting the battle to preserve the real communist trait of the CPM. A die-hard Freudian, Vijayan’s journey to CPM started with his talk on ‘Marx and Freud’ at Government Girl’s High School in Thalassery in 1985. Till then, Vijayan was confined to psychoanalytical studies that provided deep insights into the worlds of writers including Kumaran Asan, Vyloppilli, Basheer and Changampuzha.