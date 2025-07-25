VS Achuthanandan’s son expresses heartfelt gratitude for public support

ALAPPUZHA: V A Arun Kumar, son of the late CM V S Achuthanandan, has expressed his deep gratitude to everyone who stood by the family during their time of grief and paid their respects during his final journey.

In an emotional note shared on social media, Arun Kumar reflected on the sorrow of facing a morning without his father and the emotional toll they had to endure in the past month.

Despite holding on to the hope that the leader might recover, fate had other plans, he wrote. Acknowledging the overwhelming number of people who wished to visit his father during his final days, Arun Kumar explained that due to strict medical directives, many well-wishers were unable to meet him in person.