CPM will continue in power: Congress leader Palode Ravi in leaked phone conversation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership in Kerala has found itself in a tight spot after a phone conversation allegedly involving Thiruvananthapuram District Congress president Palode Ravi was leaked, in which the senior leader stated that the party would come third in the upcoming local body polls.

In the conversation with a local leader, Ravi is heard saying that the CPM will continue in power in the state and that the Congress will become a persona non grata after the Assembly elections.

In his eight-minute-long conversation with local leader Jaleel of Pullampara, the former Deputy Speaker came down heavily on the lack of mutual cooperation within the party.

At a time when the Congress has made elaborate preparations and taken comprehensive measures for the local body polls, the remarks by the senior leader have put the party on the defensive.

In a detailed analysis with the local leader, the former Deputy Speaker allegedly observed that the Congress will cease to exist after the panchayat elections. People from the Muslim community will shift their support to the CPM and other parties, warned Ravi.