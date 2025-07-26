Kerala’s cultural, political ethos add depth to the Biennale, says curator Nikhil Chopra

After battling much uncertainty, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) is officially making a comeback. Earlier this month, the Kochi Biennale Foundation announced that Nikhil Chopra, a multidisciplinary artist based in Goa, will curate the sixth edition of the much-celebrated art festival. The 110-day event, titled ‘For the Time Being’, will run from December 12 to March 31, 2026.

Nikhil, associated with HH Art Spaces, a Goa-based artist-led organisation he co-founded, interweaves performance, drawing, photography, sculpture, and installation in his works. Between 2014 and 2017, he performed at the second edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the Bienal de la Habana, the 12th Sharjah Biennial, and documenta 14 in Athens.

In this interview with TNIE, Nikhil talks about his journey with the Biennale, his curatorial vision, and his identity as an artist. Excerpts: