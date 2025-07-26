Man held for attempting to assault student on train in Thrissur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to assault a female student on a train. The survivor is a native of Thiruvananthapuram and a law college student in Thrissur. The accused, identified as Satheesh from Vattiyoorkavu, was booked by the police.

The incident happened on Friday night on the Venad Express. According to the complaint, the attempted assault took place near Varkala while the train was en route from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram.

The student alerted the railway police and officers reached the train at Thampanoor station and held the accused. The student alleged that the man tried to grope her and behaved in an indecent manner.