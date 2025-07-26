One year on, fear haunts Wayanad hamlets

CHOORALMALA: Year after massive landslides washed away the hamlets of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattam, fear, agony and gloom prevail in the ghost villages. There is little sign of human life in the areas devastated by the debris flow that ripped off the lives and livelihoods of around 600 families.

From the valley of Vellarmala to Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala, the scars of the landslide remain. Small streams gush down the hillock from either side of the landslide spot. The Punnapuzha river meanders along, touching the huge boulders that rolled downhill on that furious day.

The Bailey bridge constructed by the Army soon after the landslide remains the sole link to Mundakkai. The district administration has restricted entry to Chooralmala given the heavy rain pounding the area over the past few days.

“The valley has around 15,000 tonnes of debris. Heavy rain can trigger a deadly debris flow that could even wash away the bailey bridge,” Wayanad Collector D R Meghashree told TNIE.

A few estate workers collect passes from the village office every day and cross the river to pluck cardamom from the plantations. As people from the entire area have been evacuated, wild animals – including elephants – roam around the hamlets of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai, Attamala, and even Chooralmala.

Like those on the landscape, the scars in the minds of survivors too refuse to fade.