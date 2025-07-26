Startup India identifies Wayanad as next startup hub in Kerala

KOCHI: Startup India, the flagship initiative of the Central government to build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, aims to establish Wayanad as the next startup hub in the state.

This was disclosed by Mamatha Venkatesh, head of Startup India, on the sidelines of the Kerala Innovation Festival organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Kochi on Friday. The decision to identify Wayanad comes after the district was named in the Central government's Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP). Wayanad is the only district in Kerala to make it to the list of 112 districts from all over the country, she said.

According to Mamatha, Startup India will work closely with the state government to ensure that Wayanad becomes the next startup hub. She explained, "We are working with other departments like Athmanirbar Bharat regarding aspirational districts. Our focus is on developing startup incubation centres in Tier II and Tier III cities. For Wayanad, we will be having numerous brainstorming sessions with the state government, as it is the state bodies that must develop clear plans and initiatives for establishing and nurturing startup incubation centres in the district."