Tourist slips, falls into 600-ft gorge in Kerala

IDUKKI: Leisure trip with friends turned tragic for Thobias C C a 58-year-old man who accidentally fell into a 600 ft gorge near Chathanpara view point on the Kanjar-Vagamon route in Idukki on Thursday.

The deceased is a resident of Thoppumpadi in Kochi. He was a retired engineer with the KSEB.

Police sources say that the incident happened on Thursday by around 8.30 pm. The four member team comprising Thobias and friends had set off to Vagamon for a leisure trip on Thursday morning.

While returning back to Kochi, they stopped their car near Chathanpara viewpoint.