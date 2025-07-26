Wayanad landslides: Survivors try luck with eateries; many give up, some carry on

KALPETTA: Sofiya Jayan, a resident of Chooralmala School Road, worked as a tea garden labourer at the Vanarani Estate in Mundakkai. Her husband, Jayan, was a daily wager. That was before the landslide ripped through the region. Now, the couple runs a tea stall – named ‘Chooralmala Thattukada’ – on the Kalpetta Bypass Road.
“The landslide has taken away our livelihood. We had been receiving work through connections with our neighbours and other villagers. As we have lost our neighbourhood itself, it’s hard to find a job in this new place. We searched a lot for jobs, but finally decided to start a tea stall,” Sofiya told TNIE.
The river Punnapuzha overflowed and the entire neighbourhood was washed away in the landslide that struck on July 30, 2024. Since their house is located in the ‘No Go Zone’ marked by the John Mathai Committee, Sofiya and Jayan have moved to a rented house in Kalpetta. Many of the daily wage earners and plantation workers of Mundakkai-Chooralmala, who subsisted on the resources available in the area, started eateries to survive the disaster.
Especially, those lacking specific expertise or skills are trying their luck with roadside eateries, thinking they are easier to manage. But many have already closed their shops, struggling as they were without adequate knowledge of running a business.
Some, like Sofiya continue to run their shops because they have failed to find other jobs. “We receive Rs 9,000 as daily allowance and Rs 6,000 as rent from the government. We have also been included in the government’s township beneficiary list. But we need a job to survive and meet our daily expenses,” Sofiya said. She could cook some snacks, so they decided to start a tea stall, she said.
“But many survivors have left this business due to losses. Even the person who built a shop with wooden panels, with the help of some organisations, too was forced to shut shop. Then, we took over the shop. We have decided to continue with it, even if Rs 100 is the turnover, as we are tired of searching for jobs in a new place,” she said.
According to T Mani, councillor of the civil station division, the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide survivors have started roadside tea stalls, biryani shops, and snack shops in different parts of Wayanad district.
“Some of them were started with the support of the respective panchayats or municipalities under various government schemes. There are also businesses started with the help of different organisations without permission. Kalpetta municipality has decided to support these landslide survivors in running their businesses. However, this procedure needs some time to be completed,” Mani said.
Kalpetta food safety officer Nisha M said 20 to 30 roadside eateries are functioning in Kalpetta town. “The food safety department officials have been giving these shop owners instructions regarding safety and cleanliness, besides making them aware of the importance of having a licence to run a food business,” Nisha said.