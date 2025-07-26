Weight loss to hoarding tools: Govindachamy plotted jailbreak meticulously for over a year

KANNUR: Hours after escaping from the Kannur Central Jail early Friday morning, Govindachamy, the convict in the 2011 Soumya rape and murder case, was nabbed by the police, around 3.5 km away from the prison. The police, based on alerts from local residents, caught him from a well on the premises of the National Statistics Office at Thalap, where he was hiding.

Govindachamy’s escape from the high-security block was not a spur-of-the-moment stunt, but a meticulously crafted operation that unfolded over a year. Investigations by the police, coupled with Govindachamy’s statements, reveal a chilling level of detail — from deliberate weight loss and tool hoarding to cutting iron bars under the cover of rain and mapping CCTV blind spots, the one-handed convict plotted every move with precision.

Lodged in the fourth cell of the 10th block designated for high-risk inmates, Govindachamy, a native of Tamil Nadu, began his preparations months in advance. He gradually altered his diet, switching to a chapati-only menu to shed weight, making it easier to scale walls with his single hand. Once mocked for gaining weight on a prison diet, his appearance changed drastically. From a well-fed inmate, he turned gaunt, bones visible beneath his skin.

Police sources said Govindachamy was well aware of the security lapses at the Kannur Central Prison. “He had been planning for the jail break for almost a year,” said a senior police officer involved in the investigation.

“The rope he used to escape was made using cloth stolen from trial prisoners or taken from laundry lines inside the jail. He even managed to get hold of a blade — likely from plumbers who came into the prison — which he used to saw through the iron bars of his cell.”

According to the officer, Govindachamy began cutting the bars nearly 20 days before the escape. “He was very calculated. He worked during rainy hours to muffle the sound and left the bars partially intact so the damage wouldn’t be noticed during inspections. On the night of the escape, he bent the last section and slipped out,” the officer said.

Climbing the internal wall of the 10th block, which is around six ft high, posed no challenge to him after the weight loss. To scale the 20-ft-high outer wall, he used whatever he could find — two plastic tanks, a wooden box, a steel container, the officer said.