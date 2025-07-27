Have nothing to say: Kerala LoP Satheesan on Vellappally’s derogatory remark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Replying to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s accusation that Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan harbours anti-Ezhava sentiments, the latter said that ‘he has nothing to say.’

Satheesan said he had just pointed out the fact that Vellappally’s statements were against the philosophy of Sree Narayana Guru. Earlier in the day, Vellappally had come down heavily against Satheesan for “nursing chief ministerial ambition.” Vellappally also said that Satheesan is “keeping an anti-Ezhava stance.”

“My voters knew better than anyone else. In my constituency, about 52% of voters are from the Ezhava community. What did I say against the Ezhava community? I like Guru and believe in his philosophy. I will oppose anyone who is making such communal statements,” he said. He also downplayed the social media campaigns comparing the last journeys of former CMs Oommen Chandy and V S Achuthanandan.

“The vehicle which carried the body of Oommen Chandy travelled to Kottayam through MC Road and the funeral procession of VS travelled through MG Road and his body was cremated in Alappuzha. People liked these two leaders. The government arrested persons who made derogatory remarks against VS from their houses. However, the police did not act against those who denounced Oommen Chandy,” he added. Satheesan also alleged that there were widespread irregularities in the voters list published by the State Election Commission.

“The names of many people who had voted in the last election were omitted. However, the names of those who died three or four years ago are included in the list. It is wrong to set the deadline to include names in the voters list as 15 days. The delimitation has been completed in violation of HC’s instructions. If the commission did not take action to review the list, the UDF will take legal recourse,” he said.