INTERVIEW | Modi best person to resolve border issue: Retired Indian diplomat M K Bhadrakumar

Bhadrakumar brings a rare blend of diplomatic insight and sharp analytical commentary to his expressions. He shares with TNIE his thoughts on the US deep state, Operation Sindoor, Iran-Israel conflict, and why he thinks only PM Narendra Modi can settle the Indo-China issue.

Excerpts

India has taken a multi-alignment position as far as foreign strategy is concerned. Your assessment…

Multi-alignment goes beyond non-alignment. It is actually constructive engagement with even those you disagree with. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar ought to be complimented for this. He took it forward when everyone was talking about multipolarity which implies several power centres in the world order. The Modi government has succeeded in boosting our international prestige, where our voice is accorded due respect. BRICS is a telling example of multi-alignment for India.

How can India make use of the changing world order?

Good politics is about creating wealth. After the Cold War, there was a myth of a unipolar world, with American triumphalism over the destruction of the Soviet Union. Back then, American thinkers projected the 21st century as an American century. But Professor Kennedy termed it the last phase of American dominance. From the 90s,

China’s rise was apparent. In 1995, with Boris Yeltsin realising Russia wouldn’t be part of the western block, he decided to normalise relations with China, proposing the same to India. But we weren’t ready for it because of the old narrative inherited from 1962.

Is it just a narrative?

We don’t have a border dispute with China. The dispute is actually about creating a border where none existed. Such narratives are very much part of a country’s psyche. Americans, even today, find it extremely difficult to accept the reality that theirs is not the prescriptive approach to the world or that they cannot dictate terms to the world. That era is over and they don’t have the capacity to enforce it. The world-order is shifting with China’s rise. And India cannot be invaded as it’s a significant military power. It’s a nuclear power and its economy is galloping. How can India then be browbeaten? It is impossible. That’s the geo-political reality.