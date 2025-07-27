KSUM’s Innovation Festival shifts focus beyond startups and tech

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the state’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development, is gearing up to host the first-ever Kerala Innovation Festival on July 25 (Friday) and 26 at its Innovation Hub in Kalamassery.
The two-day event, expected to draw over 10,000 participants, is being positioned as more than just another startup gathering. While product showcases, founder pitches and investment networking remain central, the festival also reflects KSUM’s conscious effort to expand what innovation means.
“We wanted to bring together not just startups, but also thinkers, researchers, students, artists, and collectives, all those who are shaping the wider ecosystem,” says a KSUM official.
The festival features over 100 product exhibitions, panel discussions, experience zones and curated summits such as She Leads, Gen AI for All, and Sustainable Development.
The broader intent, officials say, is not to sideline tech, but to frame it within present and future challenges, from AI governance to climate change to gender equity.
One of the more noticeable additions is a flea market that features climate-conscious brands and circular economy models.
The programming here is being shaped in part by Maatam, a Kochi-based collective working at the intersection of design, sustainability, and storytelling.
“The future of sustainability is through technology. But, of course, we want to showcase to all, especially those who push at the limits of technology, what’s possible, even if it’s small-scale,” says Visakha G Raj of Maatam.
“At the end of the day, you don’t need to be a brand or a business to participate in climate action. You could be someone who composts, someone who repairs clothes, etc. That’s also design thinking. That’s also innovation,” she adds.
In addition, two discussions are also planned. Titled ‘What Can I Do?’ and ‘What Can We Do?’, these bring together climate communicators, renewable energy practitioners, behavioural design experts and community architects to explore both individual and systemic responses to climate concerns.
“We’ve done product demos, pitch sessions, and investor meets. We’ll continue to do those,” said a senior KSUM official. “But there’s growing interest among founders and students alike to understand how their work connects to the bigger picture.”
The festival will also feature hands-on learning spaces, including a Maker Zone, robotics and drone demos, food fest, music festivals, and a mega innovation tour.
Notably, the speaker list reflects a wider cross-section of voices this year. From startup leaders and investors to actors, academics and entrepreneurs from traditional industries.
Among those expected to speak are Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, IT special secretary S Sambasiva Rao, State Planning Board member Mini Sukumaran, film producer Sophia Paul, and actors Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Nikhila Vimal.
CEOs and MDs from companies like Ease My Trip, VKC Group, Matrimony.com, and Brahmins Foods will also lead discussions.
Startup India head Mamatha Venkatesh will inaugurate the function on Friday. The keynote will be delivered by Mini Sukumaran. Industries Minister
P Rajeeve will be the chief guest at the concluding session on Saturday.
By integrating community work, sustainability ideas, and creative sectors, Kerala Innovation Festival is placing startups in a larger civic and cultural frame, and asking not just what the next big product is, but what kind of futures we are designing.