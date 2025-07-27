KSUM’s Innovation Festival shifts focus beyond startups and tech

One of the more noticeable additions is a flea market that features climate-conscious brands and circular economy models.

The programming here is being shaped in part by Maatam, a Kochi-based collective working at the intersection of design, sustainability, and storytelling.

“The future of sustainability is through technology. But, of course, we want to showcase to all, especially those who push at the limits of technology, what’s possible, even if it’s small-scale,” says Visakha G Raj of Maatam.

“At the end of the day, you don’t need to be a brand or a business to participate in climate action. You could be someone who composts, someone who repairs clothes, etc. That’s also design thinking. That’s also innovation,” she adds.

In addition, two discussions are also planned. Titled ‘What Can I Do?’ and ‘What Can We Do?’, these bring together climate communicators, renewable energy practitioners, behavioural design experts and community architects to explore both individual and systemic responses to climate concerns.

“We’ve done product demos, pitch sessions, and investor meets. We’ll continue to do those,” said a senior KSUM official. “But there’s growing interest among founders and students alike to understand how their work connects to the bigger picture.”