THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Palode Ravi stepped down as Thiruvananthapuram DCC president on Saturday after a leaked telephone conversation — in which he ‘predicted’ a consecutive third term for the CPM and total doom for his party — put the Congress in a tight spot.

The party leadership, which held detailed discussions at different levels, came to the conclusion that with back-to-back elections coming up and considering the embarrassment the party suffered after the audio clip surfaced, Ravi’s resignation would be the only possible damage control measure.

The state leadership, which also consulted the AICC leadership, conveyed the decision to Ravi later in the evening, following which he resigned. No other leader has been given the DCC president charge for the time being.

In the leaked phone conversation with a local party leader, which surfaced on Saturday morning, Ravi is heard saying that after the local body and assembly elections, the Congress party will perish in Kerala. The ex-deputy speaker is also heard saying that the Congress will finish third in the upcoming local body polls.

“Similarly, in the next assembly elections, the party will fall flat. You wait and see what the BJP is going to do in 60 assembly constituencies. Like in the Parliamentary elections, they will buy votes with money. The Congress will be relegated to third place, and the Marxist party will continue in power. This is what is going to happen in Kerala. The Congress will perish after this. Muslims who are now with us will shift their allegiance to the Left and other parties. The rest will shift to the BJP and other parties. Congress will become a party which is of no use to anyone,” he is heard saying in the around eight-minute-long clip.

The party leadership also took action against the local leader with whom Ravi spoke. KPCC president Sunny Joseph said Vamanapuram block general secretary A Jaleel has been expelled from party for “anti-party activities”.