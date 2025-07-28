18-year-old among three electrocuted in Kerala

Three people, including an 87-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy, died of electrocution in the state on Sunday. The deaths come amid the recent political row over the electrocution of an eighth-standard student in Kollam.

The Vengara police said Abdul Vadoodh, 18, a resident of Achanambalam in Kannamangalam, died after coming into contact with a live wire while bathing in a stream at Vettuthodu in Vengara on Sunday afternoon.

In Palakkad, a 75-year-old Palayam Veettil Marimuthu died after accidentally stepping on a snapped power line in his coconut farm in Kodumbu grama panchayat. Residents said Marimuthu was collecting coconuts when the incident occurred.

In Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, Leelamani V, 87, was found dead with a snapped wire entangled in her hand. A banana plant in her yard had fell on a service wire to her home, snapping it.

The next morning, when the electrician whom she had contacted regarding power outage in her home, arrived, Leelamani was found dead.