‘Baseless charges’: Church condemns Malayali nuns’ arrest in Chhattisgarh

KOCHI: The arrest of two Malayali nuns in Chhattisgarh on Friday has triggered outrage, with Christian organisations demanding immediate and decisive action to curb religious fanaticism. Nuns Preetha Mary and Vandana Francis from the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate under the Syro-Malabar Church in Cherthala, who were accompanying three girls, were arrested by the Chhattisgarh police at Durg railway station and charged with forced religious conversion and human trafficking.
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) said the nuns were arrested despite possessing written consent letters from the parents of the girls, who are over 18 years of age. The CBCI urged the state governments to ensure the safety and protection of all women, especially those in religious service, and sought the urgent intervention of the Union government to prevent such incidents.
The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s (KCBC) Social Harmony and Vigilance Commission, in an official statement on Sunday, said the police’s action was reportedly prompted by false and baseless allegations of religious conversion and human trafficking made by members of the Bajrang Dal.
“This distressing incident is part of a broader and deeply troubling pattern of increasing hostility towards Christians and missionary personnel across various Indian states. The weaponisation of anti-conversion laws by extremist groups is not only unjust but also poses a serious threat to the constitutional rights of religious minorities in the country. We affirm that Catholic missionaries do not engage in forced conversions,” the commission said.
The CBCI said the Catholic Church will raise the issue on all appropriate platforms and “strongly oppose any attempt to malign the dignity of religious nuns and priests or to curtail religious freedom.”
KCBC commission urges PM’s intervention
Such incidents not only threaten the modesty of women but also put their lives in grave danger, it said, adding that such repeated, unwarranted actions are a serious violation of the Constitution and cannot be tolerated. It termed the incident part of a disturbing pattern of harassment, false accusations and fabricated cases targeting religious women in recent months.
The KCBC commission urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to act swiftly and decisively.
“The Centre must not stay silent but act as a guardian of constitutional rights, communal harmony and justice for all citizens, regardless of their religious background. We call upon the government to adopt firm measures to curb religious fanaticism, prevent mob violence, and ensure India remains true to its democratic, secular and inclusive identity,” said the commission.
Following reports of the arrest, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal wrote to the Union government urging it to take strict legal action against those involved in the act, including those who incited mob violence and communal hatred.
Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony has written to the PM, expressing serious concern over the arrest of nuns. Calling it part of a larger pattern of harassment against Christian workers in Chhattisgarh, the MP urged the PM to initiate a “comprehensive and impartial probe” and to hold accountable those involved in “mob intimidation and communal targeting.” “Such acts not only undermine the rule of law but also compromise the safety, dignity, and rights of religious minorities,” the letter read.