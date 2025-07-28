Christians living in fear of persecution, says CBCI president over detention and arrest of two Malayali nuns

KOCHI: Calling the detention and arrest of two Malayali nuns — one from Kannur and the other from Angamaly — in Chhattisgarh a "deeply painful incident", Mar Andrews Thazhath, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), said the matter had been taken up with the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and MPs Suresh Gopi and George Kurien.

“But the general atmosphere is one of fear,” he told reporters at Mount St Thomas, the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters in Kakkanad on July 28.

"The fact that these nuns were arrested on trumped-up charges of human trafficking is extremely alarming. They have also been accused of religious conversion. These actions by the authorities infringe upon the Right to Religious Freedom and amount to a gross violation of the Constitution," he said.

Mar Thazhath added that a section of the population continues to see Christianity as a foreign religion. He said the Chhattisgarh incident is a clear violation of minority rights and religious freedoms guaranteed by the country’s secular Constitution.

“The Durg incident is just one among several recent episodes of persecution of Christians. There have been cases where priests were even denied the right to wear cassocks and move freely within the country.”