Kerala prison officer suspended for negative remarks on Soumya murder convict Govindachamy

KOLLAM: An official with the Kottarakkara Special Sub-Jail was suspended on Sunday for negative comments following the jailbreak of Govindachamy.

Deputy Prison Officer Abdul Sattar R K has faced action for the comments he made during an interview.

Sattar alleged that Govindachamy had threatened to escape and harm his family. As per Sattar, Govindachamy said he would come to his house, tie him up, and brutally assault his family. Sattar also claimed some inmates had tipped off the prisons department that stolen gold was hidden in graveyards in Coimbatore, and that the individuals handling the gold were also managing Govindachamy’s case.