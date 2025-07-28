Leptospirosis cases rise as rain lashes Kerala; 88 deaths so far this year

KOCHI: With the monsoon winds bringing copious amounts of rain this season, Kerala is witnessing a rise in the number of leptospirosis cases and deaths reported. The state reported 1,494 confirmed leptospirosis cases and 88 deaths till July 22 this year. July alone has seen 287 cases and 22 deaths.

More than 50% of the fatalities were reported in June and July. The disease is spread by leptospira, a bacteria present in the urine of several animals.

“Leptospirosis spreads during the monsoon season as the bacteria that live in biofilm under the soil become active and enter the human body through small cuts on the feet,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of the Indian Medical Association Research Cell, Kerala.

“These bacteria are also carried by animals, including rats, dogs and cattle, and naturally come out through their urine. Thus, people working in fields, farms, and engaged in cleaning work can easily get infected,” he pointed out.

Healthcare workers play an important role in educating workers and ensuring safety, said Dr Althaf A, epidemiologist and professor with the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Often, people involved in cleaning activities or farming are not educated enough to know diseases and their consequences. Also, the state has many migrant labourers. Healthcare workers need to educate them about the importance of wearing safety gadgets and taking precautionary medicine,” Dr Althaf said.

According to Dr Rajeev, early diagnosis is important.

“Most common febrile illnesses have similar symptoms, like fever and body ache. Hence, it is difficult to accurately identify who has this particular disease. Checking the patient’s work background or a test can help identify the disease and start antibiotics early,” he said.

Personal hygiene and precaution can also help prevent the spread of the disease. Doxycycline, a preventive medicine, is available at health centres. Local bodies and contractors should ensure the safety of workers and provide them with gadgets and preventive medicines, experts stressed.