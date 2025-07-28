Sangh imposing Brahminical values through universities: Minister R Bindhu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding to the long-ongoing conflicts in the higher education sector, Minister R Bindu has lashed out against university vice chancellors participating in the Jnana Sabha, which was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. "Our educational institutions have students from different communities, and it is impossible to let those spaces become preparation yards to build Hindu Rashtra," the minister stated in a release.

Citing that working towards the dubious agenda of the RSS will saffronise and destroy the reputation of the position of vice chancellors, Bindu said that the participating officers will have to keep their heads down before the academic society. Adding that the Sangh Parivar has turned against Kerala with their hatred, she mentioned that the outfit is trying to tie the state to the Brahminical values. "Sangh is trying to create an ideological atmosphere in universities and higher education centres that will aid them to build a religious nation based on Manu's scriptures," the minister stated.

Criticisms were raised from multiple corners regarding the vice chancellors attending the Jnana Sabha, organised by a Sangh organisation, Shiksha Samskriti Utthan Nyas. Vice chancellors of Kerala, Calicut, Kannur and KUFOS universities reportedly attended the conclave.