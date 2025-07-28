Techies in a fret as TCS delays onboarding of experienced hires

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the IT sector undergoes major AI-driven restructuring, concerns are mounting over Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — India’s largest software services firm — delaying the onboarding of experienced professionals.
At least 13 candidates, interviewed by TNIE, said they remain in limbo after receiving offer letters from TCS to join its Kochi campus in early July, only to be left waiting indefinitely. These individuals, with 4 to 13 years of experience, had already resigned from their previous jobs, expecting a smooth transition. “I left my previous job and moved to a hostel in Kalamassery to join TCS on July 9. Since then, there’s been no proper communication and only vague assurances,” said Veena (name changed), a Kollam native. In addition, she was told not to call back frequently for an update.
Meanwhile, for 31-year-old Murugesh (name changed), the delay has disrupted major life plans. “I was preparing for my wedding next month. Now I’m worried about managing my loans and supporting my elderly parents,” he said.
Industry experts warn that such onboarding delays may not be isolated incidents, but rather part of a broader trend across IT companies grappling with rapid technological shifts. A social media post by Prathidhwani, the Welfare Organisation of IT Employees in Kerala, revealed the issue is not confined to Kochi or a small group, but appears widespread and systematic. Employees across India have reported similar experiences.
What troubles employees most is the lack of clarity from the organisation. While official communication blames background verification delays, many candidates point out that this process typically follows the offer stage. Others were told over the phone that no suitable project allocations were available, but were simultaneously assured their jobs were “safe.”
Sanal (name changed), a Kochi-based tech professional with 13 years of experience, left a job for a senior role at the TCS. “In my past transitions, onboarding followed quickly after the offer. This is the first time I have experienced such a delay,” he said.
Prathidhwani has now escalated the issue, sending letters to the Union Ministers for IT and Labour. “These professionals had resigned, served their notice periods, and planned their careers and personal lives based on TCS’s formal offers. But just days before, or even on-the joining date, they received notices of postponement,” said Prathidhwani state convenor Rajeev Krishnan. Meanwhile, an email seeking TCS’s response remains unanswered.