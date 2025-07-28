Techies in a fret as TCS delays onboarding of experienced hires

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the IT sector undergoes major AI-driven restructuring, concerns are mounting over Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — India’s largest software services firm — delaying the onboarding of experienced professionals.

At least 13 candidates, interviewed by TNIE, said they remain in limbo after receiving offer letters from TCS to join its Kochi campus in early July, only to be left waiting indefinitely. These individuals, with 4 to 13 years of experience, had already resigned from their previous jobs, expecting a smooth transition. “I left my previous job and moved to a hostel in Kalamassery to join TCS on July 9. Since then, there’s been no proper communication and only vague assurances,” said Veena (name changed), a Kollam native. In addition, she was told not to call back frequently for an update.

Meanwhile, for 31-year-old Murugesh (name changed), the delay has disrupted major life plans. “I was preparing for my wedding next month. Now I’m worried about managing my loans and supporting my elderly parents,” he said.