Wayanad landslide rehab: Confusion continues over township beneficiary list

KALPETTA: Even a year after the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, the beneficiaries list for the government township being built to house the survivors remains shrouded in confusion. With protests to boot.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has released a list of 402 beneficiaries in Attamala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala wards of Meppadi panchayat for the township coming up at Elstone Estate in Kalpetta.

At the same time, the representatives of the action councils for the disaster-affected said that 10 families in Attamala, around 60 in Mundakkai, and around 50 in Chooralmala were excluded despite being eligible for inclusion in the list.

Complaints in that regard have risen from among those living near the red zone -- deemed uninhabitable by the John Mathai Committee, those with partially damaged but isolated houses, and those with houses intact but roads leading to the area falling in the red zone.

Allegations have also risen from people who lived in rented quarters on tea plantations for three to four generations.

“My ancestors migrated from Palakkad district to Mundakkai to work on tea plantations three generations ago,” said Liji, a resident of Mundakkai.

“I’m born and raised here in the padi (residential quarters on estates) at Rattapadi in Mundakkai ward. The side of our kitchen was destroyed in the landslide. But the authorities are saying our padis are out of the John Mathai Committee’s ‘No Go Zone’. Just because we are tenants here and the destroyed residence doesn’t belong to us, our hardship is being neglected by both government and organisations.”

Liji’s family now resides at a rented house in Kalpetta. Though the survivors have been split into two action councils -- Jankeeya Samithi and Janashabdam -- the office-bearers unanimously allege that more than 100 eligible families are still off the list. “We have created a list of more than 500 landslide-affected families who need to be rehabilitated, but the government has included only 402 families,” said Shajimon Chooralmala, Janashabdam Action Committee convener.