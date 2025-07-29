Colonial education system not suited for India: Bhagwat

KOCHI: The colonial education model introduced by Thomas Macaulay is not suitable for present-day India, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. He stressed the need for an indigenous education system rooted in ‘satya’ (truth) and ‘karuna’ (compassion), which he said could awaken Bharat’s collective strength and steer the nation towards ‘vishwa mangalam’ (universal welfare).

Bhagwat was delivering the valedictory address at the Gyan Sabha, the four-day national education conclave organised by Shiksha Samskriti Utthan Nyas, which concluded in Kochi on Monday. The final session was held at Amritayanam Hall of Amrita Hospital, Edapally.

“Our spirituality defines us. India is a land that upholds both vidya (true knowledge) and avidya (worldly knowledge). Our nationalism is pure,” Bhagwat said.

He added that the current education system imposed during British rule no longer aligns with India’s needs. “A scholar only thinks. But a real seeker lives and acts upon their thoughts. Each person must take up their duties to bring about holistic social transformation,” he said.