Congress leader Ananthapuri Manikandan arrested in property fraud case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Ananthapuri Manikandan has been arrested in connection with a high-value property fraud case involving forged documents. He was apprehended by the Museum Police on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru after weeks in hiding and is expected to be brought to Thiruvananthapuram by Tuesday evening.

The case concerns the alleged fraudulent acquisition of a house and property worth approximately ₹4.5 crore in Jawahar Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram. Police said fake documents were used to take possession of a ten-room house and 14 cents of land belonging to a US-based doctor. The property was subsequently sold using the forged papers.