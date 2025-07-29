Crime Branch to probe death of Malayali woman in Sharjah

KOLLAM: The Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the death of Vipanchika, a Kollam native, who was found dead along with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in their apartment in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on July 8.

The probe is based on cases registered in Kollam against her husband Nidheesh, his sister Neethu Benny, and their father Mohanan. Earlier, Nidheesh and his mother, Neethu Binu, were booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and Sections 85 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The action follows a complaint filed by Vipanchika’s mother, Shailaja, who alleged that her daughter faced persistent dowry harassment and racial abuse from her husband and in-laws.

According to the family, the victim had been residing in Sharjah for the past five years. They claim the abuse worsened after the birth of her daughter. Nidheesh had allegedly been pressuring her for a divorce and subjecting her to frequent physical and psychological violence. Vipanchika had reportedly confided in her mother multiple times about the abuse.

A purported suicide note recovered from the apartment named Nidheesh, Neethu Benny, and Mohanan as being directly responsible for her death. The note also detailed a prolonged pattern of harassment that began shortly after the couple's marriage.

Police said the statements of the accused will be recorded soon. Meanwhile, a parallel investigation is underway by the Al Buhairah Police in Sharjah.