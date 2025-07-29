If UDF fails, will quit electoral politics: LoP V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Expressing strong confidence in the UDF’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday said that he would keep away from electoral politics if the front fails to secure a resounding win.

Responding to the remarks made by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan against him, Satheesan said he would not engage in personal attacks but is ready to accept Natesan’s challenge regarding the UDF’s performance in the upcoming polls.

“I am not interested in engaging in an argument with him (Natesan). But he himself has stated that he would step down from his post if the UDF wins 98 seats. That means even he doesn’t doubt the possibility of us winning 97 seats in the Assembly election,” said Satheesan.

With continued hard work, we will go beyond that number, he added. However, Satheesan made it clear that he is not demanding Natesan’s resignation in return. “Let him remain in that position for a lifetime,” Satheesan said.

Commenting on the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh on charges of forced religious conversion, Satheesan pointed out that the Christian community is one of the most vulnerable in the current political scenario. “Priests and nuns are being frequently attacked, especially in BJP-ruled states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra,” he said.