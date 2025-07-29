Kerala records 66 electrocution deaths in four months amid safety failures

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has reported a worrying spike in electrical accident deaths, with 66 people losing their lives between April 1 and July 20 this year. Among them, eight deaths were caused by snapped power lines alone. This number -- in just four months -- matches the total from the previous financial year and far exceeds earlier figures.

In 2022-23, there were 12 such deaths in the entire year, and eight in 2023-24. Malappuram has reported the highest number of snapped wire deaths this year, with three cases. Kozhikode reported two while Ernakulam, Kollam, and Thrissur reported one each.

G Vinod, chief electrical inspector with the state electrical inspectorate, has pointed to the absence of spacers as a major reason for snapped conductors.

“These spacers are designed to keep wires apart and prevent them from falling to the ground. Their absence has made the lines more vulnerable, especially during rain and wind,” Vinod told TNIE.

Other major causes of death include accidental contact with live wires, negligence in following safety protocols, faulty appliances, unauthorised electrical work, temporary wiring, and overhead line crossings.

“Another persistent danger is the lack of Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs) or Earth Leakage Circuit Breakers (ELCBs) in many households. These devices can prevent electrocution by detecting current leakage and automatically cutting off power. Although made mandatory in 2023, many older homes still lack them,” the officer pointed out.

Even after July 20, the fatalities have continued. Over the past two days, four more people died in separate incidents across the state. In Kasaragod, an elderly dairy farmer was electrocuted by a fallen power line in his field.