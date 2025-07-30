Kerala crime branch to probe Kollam woman’s death in Sharjah amid dowry harassment allegations

KOLLAM: The state crime branch will take over the investigation into the death of Vipanchika, a Kollam native, who was found dead along with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in their apartment at Al Nahda, Sharjah, on July 8.

At present, the case is being investigated by the Kottarakara DySP. A police source said an official order from the State Police Chief, authorising the handover of the case to the crime branch, is expected soon.

Currently, the probe is based on cases registered in Kollam against Vipanchika’s husband Nidheesh, his sister Neethu Beny, and their father Mohanan. Earlier, Nidheesh and his mother were booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and Sections 85 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The action follows a complaint filed by Vipanchika’s mother Shailaja, who alleged that her daughter faced persistent dowry harassment and abuse from her husband and in-laws.

According to the family, the victim had been residing in Sharjah for the past five years. They claim the abuse worsened after the birth of her daughter. Nidheesh had allegedly been putting pressure on her for a divorce and subjecting her to frequent physical and psychological abuse. Vipanchika had reportedly confided in her mother multiple times about the abuse.

A purported suicide note recovered from the apartment named Nidheesh, Neethu Benny and Mohanan as being directly responsible for her death.