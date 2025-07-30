Kerala BJP distances itself from Chhattisgarh CM’s claims; backs nuns accused of conversion

KOCHI: Rejecting Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s claims justifying the police action against two nuns, the BJP in Kerala on Tuesday distanced itself from his statement and asserted that the sisters were not involved in any human trafficking or forced conversion.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters in Delhi that the party will make all efforts to secure the release of the nuns — Sr Vandana and Sr Preethy Mary — and ensure their safe return.

“Our top priority is to protect the nuns and ensure justice,” he said, adding the party’s state general secretary Anoop Antony is in Chhattisgarh, coordinating with the authorities there. Chandrasekhar said he will himself visit Chhattisgarh if required.

“These are two nuns from the Syro-Malabar Church. They were accompanying three adult women who were going to get jobs. We have made it very clear to the Chhattisgarh government that they were not involved in either trafficking or conversion,” he said.

“We are convinced that the allegations of conversion against the Malayali nuns are not true,” he said, adding he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and clarified every aspect of the case. “I have 100% belief that it’s a misunderstanding and a case of miscommunication,” Chandrasekhar said.

Anoop, Shone meet CM of Chhattisgarh

BJP leaders from Kerala, Anoop and Shone George, met the Chhattisgarh CM and sought a fair and speedy legal process. “There was a lot of ambiguity, but after talking to the CM we have clarity on the issue,” Anoop told TNIE. The party has arranged legal support for the nuns, and a bail plea has been moved in the sessions court, with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Chandrasekhar stressed that the Bajrang Dal, accused of mistreating the nuns, was an independent organisation. “If they acted unjustly, they will be held accountable,” he said.