Kerala Kalamandalam marks 60 years of Kutiyattam legacy with global festival

CHERUTHURUTHY/THRISSUR: Sixty years ago, a quiet cultural revolution unfolded in the heart of Kerala. In 1965, Kerala Kalamandalam etched its name in the annals of art history by becoming the first public institution to introduce Koothu and Kutiyattam—the world’s oldest surviving Sanskrit theatre tradition, as academic disciplines. This landmark decision, under the stewardship of legendary maestro Guru Painkulam Ramachakyar, would go on to rescue an ancient ritual art from the fading shadows of obscurity.

Now, in 2025, Kerala Kalamandalam is set to mark this extraordinary legacy with a grand celebration - the International Festival of Kutiyattam (IFK-2025). The five-day global gathering that began on Tuesday (from July 29 to August 2), promises to be both a tribute and a forward-looking exploration of an art form that continues to evolve.

Kutiyattam, once performed in temple theatres for select audiences, is a complex blend of classical Sanskrit drama, stylised gestures (mudras), facial expressions (rasas), and musical accompaniment. Passed down through generations of Chakyars and Nangiars, the form teetered on the edge of extinction by the mid-20th century.

Enter Guru Painkulam Ramachakyar - an artist and reformer - who, through Kerala Kalamandalam, opened the art to institutional training, public performance, and academic inquiry.