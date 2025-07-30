Row erupts over paid 'Vallasadya' at Aranmula temple; PSS accuses TDB of breaching ritual norms

PATHANAMTHITTA: Amid the controversy at Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy Temple over the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) launch of a paid version of the traditional Vallasadya-a ceremonial temple feast -the Palliyoda Seva Sangham (PSS), which denounced the move as a breach of long-standing temple customs, remains steadfast in its opposition.
The TDB's Vallasadya, priced at Rs 250 per head, is being offered to devotees who book in advance. Coupons for the feast can also be availed online. As of now, the feast is scheduled exclusively on Sundays.
However, the PSS, which traditionally oversees the conduct of the Vallasadya, has strongly objected to the Board's move. "Palliyoda Seva Sangham has no involvement whatsoever in the Vallasadyas proposed by the Devaswom Board. This is a serious breach of ritualistic norms," K V Sambadevan, president of the PSS, told TNIE.
He cited a Kerala High Court order which mandates that any decision related to the Vallasadya must be taken jointly by a committee comprising representatives of both the PSS and the TDB. "Selling food coupons in the name of Vallasadya without the participation of Palliyodams is tantamount to commercialising the ritual," he added.
In protest, PSS activists had recently marched to the office of the Devaswom Assistant Commissioner singing Vanchipattu, the traditional boat song, demanding that the ritual be conducted only in the presence of snake boats.
"If the Board is determined to override ritual norms and hold Vallasadya for money, the Sangham will intensify its agitation," Sambadevan warned. Considering the devotees reaching from faraway places, he also said the normal feast can be booked through the PSS website, clarifying that they are 'paid feasts' and not Vallasadhya.
Vallasadhya has various rituals connected to faith, he said, adding that it cannot be compared with other feasts.
Other PSS leaders, including secretary Prasad Anandabhavan, joint secretary Ajay Gopinath, vice-president K S Suresh, treasurer Ramesh Malimel, and executive members B Krishnakumar, Sashikumar Kurup, and Dr Suresh Babu also addressed the gathering, echoing their concern over what they termed the Devaswom Board's unilateral and commercial approach.
The Sangham reiterated that the Vallasadya, a traditional feast offered to the oarsmen of the Palliyodams, must not be conducted in their absence. They demanded that the Devaswom Board respect established rituals and practices tied to the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple's centuries-old heritage.
Meanwhile, the TDB has defended its move, stating that the decision was taken after consultations and in accordance with a High Court directive.
"While the PSS is already providing Vallasadya to devotees in partnership with KSRTC pilgrimage packages, the Board's initiative is merely an extension to meet the growing demand. Only a few passes are issued daily by the PSS, which is insufficient," a Devaswom Board official said.
Despite the TDB's clarification, the rift continues to widen. PSS leaders argue that allowing Vallasadya at commercial levels undermines the spiritual and cultural significance of the ritual, which is traditionally offered to the oarsmen of the 52 Palliyodams who arrive ceremoniously at the temple ghats.
As temple festivities continue in full swing, the confrontation over the sacred feast is expected to escalate in the coming days, with PSS hinting at further protests if the Board ignores the traditions associated with it.