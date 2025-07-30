Row erupts over paid 'Vallasadya' at Aranmula temple; PSS accuses TDB of breaching ritual norms

PATHANAMTHITTA: Amid the controversy at Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy Temple over the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) launch of a paid version of the traditional Vallasadya-a ceremonial temple feast -the Palliyoda Seva Sangham (PSS), which denounced the move as a breach of long-standing temple customs, remains steadfast in its opposition.

The TDB's Vallasadya, priced at Rs 250 per head, is being offered to devotees who book in advance. Coupons for the feast can also be availed online. As of now, the feast is scheduled exclusively on Sundays.

However, the PSS, which traditionally oversees the conduct of the Vallasadya, has strongly objected to the Board's move. "Palliyoda Seva Sangham has no involvement whatsoever in the Vallasadyas proposed by the Devaswom Board. This is a serious breach of ritualistic norms," K V Sambadevan, president of the PSS, told TNIE.

He cited a Kerala High Court order which mandates that any decision related to the Vallasadya must be taken jointly by a committee comprising representatives of both the PSS and the TDB. "Selling food coupons in the name of Vallasadya without the participation of Palliyodams is tantamount to commercialising the ritual," he added.

In protest, PSS activists had recently marched to the office of the Devaswom Assistant Commissioner singing Vanchipattu, the traditional boat song, demanding that the ritual be conducted only in the presence of snake boats.

"If the Board is determined to override ritual norms and hold Vallasadya for money, the Sangham will intensify its agitation," Sambadevan warned. Considering the devotees reaching from faraway places, he also said the normal feast can be booked through the PSS website, clarifying that they are 'paid feasts' and not Vallasadhya.