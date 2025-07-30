Sabarimala devotees' car catches fire near Kerala's Planthode; no injuries reported

PATHANAMTHITTA: A group of Sabarimala pilgrims from Palakkad narrowly escaped unharmed after their vehicle caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the forest stretch of the Pampa road between Attathodu and Chalakayam, near Planthode.

According to officials, the SUV was carrying six passengers—including a child—all relatives from Palakkad, en route to Sabarimala to attend the Niraputhari festival at the hill shrine. Smoke was noticed from the vehicle near Planthode, a remote area surrounded by forest. The group promptly stopped the car and alerted the Pamba Police after finding no one nearby to assist.

"The call came in around 3 a.m. As the route was through dense forest and no help was immediately available, the fire had spread across most of the vehicle by the time our team reached. However, we managed to douse the flames within minutes," said Pampa Station Officer Kalesh Kumar, who led the fire and rescue operation. The team also included Senior fire and rescue officer responded to the scene.

While the vehicle was completely gutted, no injuries were reported. Another vehicle was later arranged to ferry the devotees to Sabarimala.