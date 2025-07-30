Wayanad disaster a year on: Rehab by different groups progresses; IUML, Congress' promises remain unfulfilled

KALPETTA: Sajeesh, a Chooralmala native, who was a daily wage worker, is now staying in the new house constructed by the Association of Automobiles Workshop Kerala in Muttil.

He had undergone four surgeries after being injured in the landslide and he is included in the rehabilitation list. Though he’s missing his old neighbourhood, he chose to stay in the house donated by the association because he can’t wait for the completion of the township.

“We are included in the final list of beneficiaries for the rehabilitation. We are thinking of receiving the compensation of Rs 15 lakh and continuing to stay here because the township project may be delayed further. We have been staying in a rented house, but staying in your own house gives great relief,” said Sajeesh, while sitting in the living room of the new house. The house has two bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen. The occupants can add more rooms on the first floor in future.

Like Sajeesh, five more families, including those added in the government’s beneficiary list for the proposed township, have already shifted to the houses constructed in Muttil. Similarly, three policemen, who were affected in the landslide, received houses in Meenangadi from the Police Association and the Kerala Police Housing Cooperative Society.

While around 20 families have started staying in the houses built by different organisations, the promises made by the IUML and the Congress still remain unfulfilled. The foundation stone of the housing project announced by the IUML in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide was laid in April this year.

The party leadership has stated that 105 families will be provided houses on 11 acres on Muttil-Meppadi Road and the land was purchased at a cost of Rs 12 crore in the name of IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

However, the construction was delayed after the Revenue Board sought an explanation from the former land owner for handing over the plantation land for construction purpose. “The land owner has produced the documents to the department. The construction is delayed due to rain,” said K K Ahammed Haji, IUML Wayanad president.

Meanwhile, the KPCC leadership that had offered 100 houses and the Youth Congress leadership that offered 30 houses haven’t identified the land for construction yet.