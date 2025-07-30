Wayanad disaster a year on: Time stands still in valley of despair

CHOORALMALA: “I lost 11 members of my family. Body of only one was found. The earth swallowed the rest,” said 68-year-old Asiya, her eyes fixed on the rain-soaked graves at Puthumala. A year has passed since the landslide that tore through the hills of Chooralmala and Mundakkai, but for people like her, time has not moved on.

On Tuesday morning, as clouds hung low over the hills, Asiya returned to Puthumala — the mass burial site of the victims. The IUML had organised an all-religion prayer meet to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy. “Sometimes I wake up hearing their voices,” she whispered. “I don’t know if it’s a dream or a memory. I lost everybody,” said Asiya.

She was not alone in her grief. Survivors and former residents arrived from across Wayanad, most now living in rented homes in Meppadi and Kalpetta, with flowers and heavy hearts.

“We have nothing left in Chooralmala. We buried our dreams and happiness along with our loved ones here,” said Sainaba, standing by the edge of the graveyard.

Many wandered through what remained of their old homes. Overgrown paths now lead to collapsed roofs and moss-covered walls. A few residents had returned after months, just to see what the place that raised them had become.

On the intervening night of July 29 and 30, 2024, a massive landslide struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad, triggered by heavy monsoon rain. It claimed nearly 300 lives, injured hundreds, and displaced over 10,000 people. Entire settlements were wiped out, with many people buried under debris as they slept.