AMMA members will decide who should be elected: Actor Devan

KOCHI: With the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists’ (AMMA) elections nearing, actor Devan, who has filed his nomination for the post of president, said the decision on who should be elected rests solely with its members.

On the candidature of Baburaj, who is facing sexual assault allegations following the release of the Hema Committee report last year, he said actors earlier stayed away from leadership when allegations were raised against them.

“Dileep was expelled from the association when he faced allegations.

Vijay Babu, Siddique, and Edavela Babu also stayed away from leadership roles. We cannot ask Baburaj not to contest. Ultimately, members of the association should decide who should be elected,” Devan told reporters in Kochi on Wednesday.

AMMA elections are slated to be held on August 15. As many as six members filed nominations for the post of president, but actor Raveendran withdrew from the race two days ago.