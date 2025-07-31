Holding the cards of tradition and culture — with ‘Malabar Shuffle’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rummy, Bluff, or Ass. Whatever the game, the cards are dealt and played with a poker face. And, with ‘Malabar Shuffle’ adding colour and taste to the hustle, the familiar deck of westernised face cards now wears a fresh, local twist — thanks to Kochi-based Anaswara Offset Printers and Dubai-based illustrator Treasa Maria Rajan. The result is playful yet elegant decks set in the traditional Kerala context.

While kathakali-themed cards have been around for a while, ‘Malabar Shuffle’ is the first deck to reimagine all the face cards in full Kerala flair.

Treasa, who casually sketched the first illustrations out of personal interest, never imagined her drawings would become a commercial deck. “I started it just for fun. Being from a design background and connected to our roots, I found the idea of fusioning face cards exciting,” said Treasa.

That’s when ‘Blankverse’, Anaswara’s stationery brand, spotted her work and pitched the idea of developing it into a full deck.

Every card is a cultural artefact. Kings draped in kasavu mundu, queens decked up in traditional jewellery and intricate hairstyles, jokers inspired by ‘ottanthullal’ performers. All illustrated in rich detail.

“I once watched an ottanthullal performance and was fascinated by the humour and expression. That became my ‘joker’,” Treasa recalled.

For the other cards, she drew inspiration from Raja Ravi Varma paintings, royal portraits at Tripunithura Hill Palace, and historical flicks such as ‘Pazhassi Raja’ and ‘Urumi’. “I wanted a visually rich feel. I played with my craft to reflect the flamboyance of card games and the charm of our traditions,” she explained.