Kerala nuns' arrest: Church heads lead priests, laity in protest march

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With their mouths gagged, heads of various rites of the Catholic Church in Kerala led hundreds of nuns, priests and laity in a silent march from the Martyrs’ Column to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, protesting the arrest of two Keralite nuns in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the protesters after the culmination of the march in front of the Raj Bhavan, Kerala Catholic Bishops Council president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis minced no words in criticising the BJP, which is in power in Chhattisgarh.

“Questions are being raised about some people arriving at palaces with cakes for Christmas and Easter... The Christian community expects a little more sincerity,” he said in an apparent reference to the BJP’s Christian outreach programme. “Rajeev Chandrasekhar has admitted that the allegations against the nuns are not true. Then, why are they still behind bars? Why can’t they be released?” he wondered.

The imprisonment of the nuns is a clear violation of religious freedom, Mar Cleemis said. Expressing anguish over reports that some had celebrated the rejection of their bail plea, he said, “Is this the kind of secular democracy that we have been talking about? Those in power must show the will to resolve this issue. The nuns are not traitors.”