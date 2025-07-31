Malayalam Rapper Vedan booked for rape after doctor’s complaint

KOCHI: Malayalam rap singer Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, has landed in fresh controversy after a young doctor filed a rape complaint against him. The Thrikkakara police on Wednesday registered a case against the 30-year-old singer, a native of Thrissur.

According to the police, the complainant befriended Vedan through Instagram in 2021. Later that year, he allegedly visited her residence and sexually assaulted her. When she considered approaching the police, Vedan reportedly promised to marry her, following which he continued to sexually abuse her without consent. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was raped on five occasions.

Since 2023, the accused allegedly began to distance himself from her, which pushed the victim into emotional trauma. Police said she recently gained the courage to come forward with the complaint. A detailed statement will be recorded soon, and the police will also move court to record her confidential statement.

Meanwhile, Vedan has denied the allegations, claiming that the complaint is part of a conspiracy against him. He said he has evidence to support his claims and will soon approach the court seeking anticipatory bail.

This is not the first time the rapper has faced legal trouble. Another young woman had raised similar sexual assault complaint against him. He was also arrested in cases under NDPS Act and Wildlife Protection Act for possession of ganja and for wearing a leopard tooth, respectively.