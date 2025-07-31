Southern Railway announces changes in pattern of services in Kerala to facilitate track maintenance

KOZHIKODE: Southern Railway announced several changes in the pattern of train services to facilitate track maintenance works in the Thiruvananthapuram division on various days. According to a statement from the zonal railway, Train No. 66609 Palakkad Junction – Ernakulam Junction MEMU journey commencing on August 2, 3, 6, 9 and 10 from Palakkad Junction will be fully cancelled. Train No. 66610 Ernakulam Junction – Palakkad Junction MEMU journey commencing on August 2, 3, 6, 9 and 10 from Ernakulam Junction will also be fully cancelled.

Train No. 12511 Gorakhpur Junction – Thiruvananthapuram North Raptisagar Express journey commencing on July 31, August 1, 7, and 8 from Gorakhpur Junction will be regulated by 100 minutes en-route. Train No. 16308 Kannur – Alappuzha Express journey commencing on August 2, 3, 6, 9 and 10 from Kannur will be regulated by 90 minutes en-route.