Southern Railway announces changes in pattern of services in Kerala to facilitate track maintenance

KOZHIKODE: Southern Railway announced several changes in the pattern of train services to facilitate track maintenance works in the Thiruvananthapuram division on various days. According to a statement from the zonal railway, Train No. 66609 Palakkad Junction – Ernakulam Junction MEMU journey commencing on August 2, 3, 6, 9 and 10 from Palakkad Junction will be fully cancelled. Train No. 66610 Ernakulam Junction – Palakkad Junction MEMU journey commencing on August 2, 3, 6, 9 and 10 from Ernakulam Junction will also be fully cancelled.
Train No. 12511 Gorakhpur Junction – Thiruvananthapuram North Raptisagar Express journey commencing on July 31, August 1, 7, and 8 from Gorakhpur Junction will be regulated by 100 minutes en-route. Train No. 16308 Kannur – Alappuzha Express journey commencing on August 2, 3, 6, 9 and 10 from Kannur will be regulated by 90 minutes en-route.
Train No. 22645 Indore Junction – Thiruvananthapuram North Superfast Express journey commencing on August 4 from Indore Junction will be regulated by 90 minutes en-route. Train No. 20631 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express journey commencing on August 2 and 9 from Mangaluru Central will be regulated by 55 minutes en-route.
Train No. 17230 Secunderabad Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express journey commencing on August 1 and 8 from Secunderabad Junction will be regulated by 60 minutes en-route. Train No. 20910 Porbandar – Thiruvananthapuram North Express journey commencing on July 31 and August 7 from Porbandar will be regulated by 45 minutes en-route.
Train No. 66609 Palakkad Junction – Ernakulam Junction MEMU journey commencing on August 8 from Palakkad Junction will be regulated by 45 minutes en-route. Train No. 13351 Dhanbad Junction – Alappuzha Express journey commencing on August 3 from Dhanbad Junction will be regulated by 35 minutes en-route. Train No. 20632 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express journey commencing on August 2 and 9 from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.05 p.m. will be rescheduled to depart at 4.50 p.m. on the same day.